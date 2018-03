Former Everton talisman Yakubu Aiyegbeni reunited with West Ham United manager David Moyes at the Hive Stadium on Tuesday.

The duo were present at the 5,176-capacity stadium to watch Nigeria’s 2-0 defeat to Serbia in a pre-World Cup friendly game.

Moyes signed Aiyegbeni to Everton on club record fee from Middlesbrough in August 2007. And the 35-year-old was excited to link up with the Scottish gaffer.