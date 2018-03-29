Khalid Jamil, head coach of East Bengal, has been involved in the team's practice for the past two days along with technical director Subhash Bhowmick.

East Bengal 2018: Subhash Bhowmick in charge, Khalid Jamil with reserve players in practice

After an altercation with between the two, both Jamil and Bhowmick were seen discussing and planning strategy during practice for the last couple of days. But a closer look at Wednesday's practice session has made it amply clear that Bhowmick is the man in charge, currently in East Bengal.

On Wednesday, the ASEAN Cup-winning coach was seen working closely with the first team players including Katsumi Yusa and Mahmoud Al-Amnah, whereas Jamil kept himself busy with the second string squad. When it was believed that the duo has kept aside their personal differences and come together to churn out the best results for the club, Wednesday's practise session raises fresh questions about their professional relationship, although both parties have remained tight-lipped on this matter.

The training session was focused on on-the-ball exercises as Bhowmick wants to play with more possession rather than depending on counter attacks. This means Katsumi and Amna will have to shoulder key responsibilities when they take on Mumbai City FC in the Super Cup.

Meanwhile, the Japanese midfielder is keeping the cards close to his chest as far as his employers for next season are concerned. It is believed that Mohun Bagan are in advanced talks with Katsumi and it will not be surprising if he chooses to switch his allegiance when his contract ends on May 31.