Kaizer Chiefs have reported an almost clean bill of health ahead of their clash with Baroka on Saturday.

Kabelo Mahlasela closing in on long-awaited debut for Kaizer Chiefs

With the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title slowly slipping through their fingers, Amakhosi are left with one last opportunity at silverware in the Nedbank Cup which could ultimately determine the future of head coach Steve Komphela.

The 50-year-old mentor in particular, will certainly be a relieved man knowing that his side go into their all-important quarterfinal encounter against Baroka relatively unscathed following the international break, with long-term January signing Kabelo Mahlasela the only player who is out of contention.

But even for Mahlasela, it seems his injury woes will soon be a thing of the past as he is nearing a full recovery and could be set for a debut before the season ends.

“He’s doing very well,” Chiefs physiotherapist David Milner told the club’s website.

“Kabelo is playing in warm-up set ups. He is participating in passing games, while continuing with running and physiotherapy exercises,” he added.

“His progress is according to plan. Kabelo will play as an extra man next week and will then go on to participate in full training in two weeks’ time,” he further revealed.

Chiefs fans will also be happy to know that midfielder George Maluleka is in contention for a place in the weekend’s squad after missing out on first team football for over a month.

Maluleka’s return could not have come at a more opportune time as Chiefs are lacking in the creative department having scored just four goals in their last five encounters.

Prior to the international break, the Soweto giants played out to a goalless draw with AmaZulu which dented their chances of winning the league with only a few games to go before the end of the 2017/18 season.

Nonetheless, Komphela will hope that having the likes of Maluleka and soon Mahlasela could propel them to win their first trophy during his tenure at the club.