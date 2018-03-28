Posta Rangers coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo says that injury setbacks suffered at the beginning of the season have slowed the team down.

Posta Rangers coach explains reason behind slow start to the season

Posta Rangers has had an inconsistent run in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League season, winning just one of the last seven games, drawing five and suffering a single defeat.

Coach Omollo lost John Nairuka, captain Jockins Atudo and Luke Ochieng to various injuries at the beginning of the season.

It is a run that has put the team in the ninth position with just eight points. "During pre-season, I had all my players and made my plans well. But that was not the case when the season started, we experienced injury after injury.

"It is something that has affected the team and led to us dropping points. But I am sure we will catch up, the season is still young. We have not lost much," Omollo told Goal.

Rangers will be searching for a second win of the season against Thika United in their next match this weekend.