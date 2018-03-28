News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George

Get to know Egypt’s upcoming games before the 2018 World Cup

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Egyptian football lovers await the 2018 World Cup as Egypt have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1990.

Get to know Egypt’s upcoming games before the 2018 World Cup

Get to know Egypt’s upcoming games before the 2018 World Cup

The Egyptian National Team qualified after topping their group in the African World Cup Qualifiers with 13 points.

They achieved qualification after defeating DR Congo 2-1 with an injury time winner via Mohamed Salah.


Egypt’s upcoming games and biggest events:


The Egypt FA set up four friendly matches in preparation for the World Cup, with two already played until now. They lost to Portugal 2-1, followed by a loss to Greece 1-0.













Date and time

 Event
21 May 2018 End of the Egyptian League Season
26 May 2018 Kuwait - Egypt
6 June 2018 Belgium - Egypt
14 June 2018 Start of the World Cup

 

Back To Top