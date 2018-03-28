Egyptian football lovers await the 2018 World Cup as Egypt have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1990.

Get to know Egypt’s upcoming games before the 2018 World Cup

The Egyptian National Team qualified after topping their group in the African World Cup Qualifiers with 13 points.

They achieved qualification after defeating DR Congo 2-1 with an injury time winner via Mohamed Salah.

Egypt’s upcoming games and biggest events:

The Egypt FA set up four friendly matches in preparation for the World Cup, with two already played until now. They lost to Portugal 2-1, followed by a loss to Greece 1-0.