Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is set to sign a new contract with the Naturena-based side this week.

Agent: Siphiwe Tshabalala to sign new Kaizer Chiefs contract this week

This is according to Tshabalala's agent Jazzman Mahlakgane, who revealed that talks over a contract extension will be finalised on Thursday.

Amakhosi have decided to keep the experienced attacking midfielder, whose current contract with the club will expire at the end of June 2018.

The 33-year-old attacker has been a consistent performer for the Soweto giants this season and he looks set to be rewarded with a new contract.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mahlakgane stated that he has been negotiating with the Chiefs management over the extension of Tshabalala’s deal.

“It will be premature to talk about the discussions," Mahlakgane told the publication.

"We are already talking and have been in discussions about his contract," the experienced business manager said about Tshabalala, who has made 27 appearances in all competitions this season.

Amakhosi are most likely to announce Tshabalala's contract extension this week with Mahlakgane expected to meet the club officials on Thursday.

"I am meeting them tomorrow (Thursday) to finalise the contract, maybe by tomorrow morning the contract will be signed or announced,” he concluded.

Tshabalala, who has featured in 31 consecutive Soweto Derbies which is a record, remains one of Chiefs' most influential players having featured in all of the team's 24 matches in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in the current campaign.

The Soweto-born attacker, who is a free-kick specialist, has hit back of the net three times and also provided several assists.

Nicknamed Shabba, Tshabalala has accumulated over 350 appearances for the Soweto giants since joining the club from Free State Stars prior to the 2007/08 campaign.

Shabba and his Chiefs team-mates will take on Baroka FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.