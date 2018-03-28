Vikram Pratap scored the only goal as India U-16 registered a win against the youth team of Swedish club IFC Stocksund in the opening match of the MIC Cup on Wednesday.

India U-16 edge out IFC Stocksund in MIC Cup opener

After winning the Jockey Youth Cup a few days ago, the young Colts started the 50-minute game brightly. Two halves of 25 minutes each were played out, with Vikram scoring the match-winning goal in the 47th minute to seal a win.

Bekey Oram had the chance to take an early in the 7th minute but he shot wide. As the opponents made it difficult to find inroads for most of the half, India's best chance came at the stroke of half-time when Thoiba Singh's free-kick missed the goal by a whisker.

Coach Bibiano Fernandes brought on Vikram Pratap a few minutes into the second-half in order to sharpen the attack.

In the 32nd minute, Bekey found Vikram in space inside the box but the substitute missed from close-range. He made amends for it in the 47th minute when Lalrokima's shot was parried away by the goalkeeper. The ball fell perfectly for Vikram who made no mistake in finding the net.

India U-16 starting lineup - Jongte (GK), Kerketta, Gurkirat, Ahammed, Moirangthem, Ricky, Sailo, Givson (C), Bekey, Ridge, Rohit.