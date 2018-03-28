It has been a tough outing for Kenyan Premier League teams this season following sudden withdrawal of sponsorship deals by several firms.

Gor Mahia refutes delayed salary reports

Kenyan top sides Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards were among the most hit after main sponsors SportPesa pulled out at the beginning of the season.

Clubs have found it rough taking care of the expenditures with some even reported to have gone for months without paying players salaries and allowances.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Gor Mahia have not paid their players for the last two months. But K'Ogalo Deputy Secretary General Ronald Ngala has refuted the claims.

"That is a blatant lie, we have paid our players and reports that we owe them money are baseless. All teams are feeling the financial pain, not only Gor Mahia. People tend to focus more on us because we are a big team, and our story will have an impact.

"We have been in this situation before, and we managed to get through it, so we shall get through this situation as well," Ngala told Goal.

Gor Mahia is currently preparing to face SuperSport United in the final round of Caf Confederation Cup next month.