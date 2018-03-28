Three league matches lined up for live TV coverage as KPL resumes

Three Kenyan Premier League matches will be live on TV; one on Saturday and a double header at Green Stadium in Kericho on Monday.

There will be only one match on Friday with Mathare United resuming hunt for the title after the Fifa break with a tie against Chemelil Sugar FC at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos followed by six matches the following day.

Cash-strapped Nakumatt will host Sofapaka at Ruaraka Stadium, the only live match of the day to be aired on KBC Channel One TV and ViuSasa.

League defending champions and leaders Gor Mahia will travel to Kisumu for a match against Vihiga United.

There will be no action on Sunday, but matches will resume on Monday with a double header at Green Stadium in Kericho.

Zoo FC will take on Wazito FC with Tusker squaring it out with AFC Leopards.

Full fixtures: Friday: Mathare United vs Chemelil Suga- Machakos. Saturday: Gor Mahia vs Vihiga United – Moi Stadium, Kisumu – 3PM, Posta Rangers vs Thika United – Camp Toyoyo – 2PM, Kariobangi Sharks vs Ulinzi Stars – Camp Toyoyo – 4:15PM, Nzoia Sugar FC vs Sony Sugar FC – Sudi – 3PM and Kakamega Homeboyz vs Bandari – Bukhungu – 3PM.

Monday: Zoo FC vs Wazito FC – Live on Y254TV and ViuSasa – 2PM and Tusker FC vs AFC Leopards – Live on KBC Channel One and ViuSasa – 4:15PM.