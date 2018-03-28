Paul Pogba dedicated his stunning goal in France's 3-1 win over World Cup hosts Russia to his late father.

Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father

The Manchester United midfielder's dad passed away in May 2017 and would have turned 80 on Tuesday.

Following his goal, Pogba lifted up his jersey to reveal a message in French that translates as "Happy Birthday, Dad. May Allah have mercy on him".

He later added on Twitter: "Happy birthday Dad, merci for watching over me and my brothers @equipedefrance great win team!"

Pogba, whose form at Old Trafford has faced severe scrutiny of late, scored and assisted a goal in an international match for the first time, with Kylian Mbappe scoring twice at Krestovsky Stadium.

He will hope to be back in Jose Mourinho's plans at the weekend, when the Red Devils tackle Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday.