BREAKING: Harambee Stars technical bench fired

Stanley Okumbi and the entire Harambee Stars technical bench have been fired.

BREAKING: Harambee Stars technical bech fired

Football Kenya Federation reached the decision to relieve Okumbi, assistant Frank Ouna and goalkeeping coach Hagai Azande of their responsibilities following Stars' 3-2 lose to Central African Republic on Tuesday.

Okumbi was acting on an interim basis with the federation set to announce a new coach in the coming days.

Okumbi has since been redeployed as the head coach of the junior Under 20 team.

Football Kenya Federation Media Officer, Barry Otieno said that Okumbi has not been fired since he was in charge in an acting capacity.

“Okumbi was serving on an interim basis since by the time we secured the Comoros and Central African Republic freindlies, Paul Put was the coach.

“He was called in to take the team through the freindlies only. He has since been redeployed as the head coach of the U20,” confirmed Otieno.

Developinng story...