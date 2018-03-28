Toni Kroos has said that Germany must use their 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Tuesday as something of a wake up call and that Joachim Low’s side are “not as good as some of us might think”.

Germany ‘not as good as some think’, says Kroos

A goal from Gabriel Jesus gave the South Americans a narrow victory in Berlin that amounts to some form of revenge after they were thumped 7-1 by Germany as the Europeans won the 2014 World Cup.

With the 2018 competition now just weeks away, the Germans are once again considered one of the favourites but Real Madrid midfielder Kroos believes that they cannot let the hype get to them after their latest setback.

“We played a bit better in the second half in the first, but the negative side outweighs the rest,” he said after the game.

“We have shown that were are not as good as some people say or as some of us might think.

“We were far too easy to play, even though we had a few players on the pitch who had a chance to show what they can do. But they did not.”

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan offered a similar assessment of proceedings.

“There were a few bright spots but there were unfortunately also a lot of shadows,” he said. “We made simple mistakes and gave the Brazilians too many situations.

“We were shown there’s a lot we can improve on before the World Cup. I know I can play a lot better. In the end, we can thank God it was just a friendly.”