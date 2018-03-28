Michael Olunga dedicates goal to injured Harambee Stars defender

Harambee Stars striker Michael Olunga has dedicated his goal against the Central African Republic to injured teammate Brain Mandela.

Michael Olunga dedicates goal to injured Harambee Stars teammate

Olunga scored late in Stars' 3-2 defeat to CAR, but the FC Girona striker devoted the goal to Mandela, who pulled out of the Morocco trip with an injury.

“I dedicate the goal and an assist to my injured teammate Brian Mandela,” Olunga said in a social media post.

The former Gor Mahia striker termed the lose to CAR as ‘disappointing’ but said that the team picked positives from the match ahead of the forthcoming crunch Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

“It was a disappointing result not to win but we learn from such tough moments. Also, I want to thank God for the goal and assist even though it wasn’t enough to carry the day.”

Kenya will host Ghana's Black Stars in the first leg on September 7 in Nairobi.