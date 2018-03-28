Ubuntu Cape Town coach Casey Prince has revealed that his troops are relishing the opportunity to come up against another Premier Soccer League (PSL) club in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Casey Prince: Balancing fixtures will be a big challenge for Ubuntu Cape Town

Ubuntu have been this season's surprise packages, having already eliminated both Polokwane City and AmaZulu on the road to the last eight, but they are now headed for their most difficult challenge yet since their inception at the beginning of the campaign as they host Free State Stars on Saturday.

Ea Lla Koto have arguably been South African football’s biggest revelation this season under Belgian-born coach Luc Eymael as they currently sit fourth on the table, but rather than be afraid of what the Bethlehem-based outfit are capable of, Ubuntu are looking forward to the prospect of another cup upset.

“I think they (Ubuntu players) seem quite excited. They know it is a big challenge to play three games in a week. We haven’t really had to do that,” Prince told SABC Sport.

After the Stars game, Ubuntu's attention will almost immediately fall back on their National First Division (NFD) campaign where they are looking to avoid the drop at the first time of asking.

Most notably, they have a six-pointer lined up against Super Eagles which leaves Prince and his technical team with a tactical nightmare.

“It is a big challenge for us as coaches to figure out how manage it properly, how to keep them focused on one game at a time,” Prince said.

“But I think they seem ready. They always seem to get excited and jazzed up about the Nedbank Cup. I’m fairly confident that they will be ready to perform on Saturday, and then really our challenge is to perform the Tuesday thereafter, because really that’s probably the most important game of the three," concluded Prince.