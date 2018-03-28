Durante wants rapid coach appointment

Captain Andrew Durante is desperate that a new Wellington Phoenix coach be unearthed soon - for the sake of their hopes next season and their players' peace of mind.

Durante doesn't want a repeat of last season when he says it took too long to land on Darije Kalezic, whose disappointing tenure ended earlier this month.

As they did this time a year ago, the Phoenix are ending their season under caretaker coach Chris Greenacre and going through the process of another search.

Durante has given club management the hurry-up, hoping history provides a lesson as they languish in last place.

"We want the coach to come in and have no excuses that he has been given a team that he didn't want," the veteran defender said.

"There are 14, maybe 15, players off contract. There are a lot I'm sure he'll want to keep, but there are a lot he might see as not needed.

"Hopefully it gets sorted soon because there are a lot of players that want to know their future, whether it's here or elsewhere."

Nine players have re-signed for the next campaign.

Among those who haven't is Durante himself, although he says his contract extension shouldn't necessarily be a priority re-signing.

"It's stalled at the moment to see do we want to wait for a coach, or do we sign him (me) without a coach being done.

"That's kind of the roadblock at the moment, which I completely understand. I'm not pushing the club, I'm not in a rush to do anything, but we'll see."

Durante hopes the uncertainty won't detract from their performance in Friday's match away to fifth-placed Adelaide United, as his team continue their struggle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Following last week's 2-2 home draw with Brisbane Roar, the Phoenix are two points behind the Central Coast Mariners with three rounds remaining.