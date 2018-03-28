Vukovic enjoys a birthday to remember

Danny Vukovic had a 33rd birthday to remember against Colombia, making his Socceroos debut and saving a late penalty in Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

The Genk goalkeeper, who left the A-League after 12 years at the end of last season, dived to his left to push away an under-hit spot-kick from Miguel Borja after he brought down the pacy striker five minutes from time.

Watched by his family in the stands, the former Sydney FC, Central Coast and Perth Glory shot-stopper was the busier of the two keepers in an entertaining game and said he was delighted to finally end a long wait for an international debut.

"It's an amazing birthday present, one I won't forget," Vukovic said.

"I'm disappointed I gave the penalty away in the first place but the main thing is I made the save.

"I was surprised before the game my family was here, I wasn't expecting them to be here. So it's been an amazing night."

Vukovic played 45 minutes with Brad Jones playing the first half and said he was relieved to keep a clean sheet in a morale-boosting result.

"We did practice yesterday and I don't think I made a save in the penalties, so I was saving it for today," he said.

"For me it was my first game, there's certainly a lot of things to learn from with what happened in the 45 minutes that I played. But overall I'm very happy with the result and how I've gone."

Vukovic was also the oldest player to make his debut in 53 years - 12 years after taking part in Guus Hiddink's World Cup camp.

"It's nice to have finally made my debut. It's been a long time coming I feel. I'm so happy to have made my debut now.

"We defended really well. We made it difficult for them. They did have a few chances, they hit the post a few times.

"They beat France only a few days ago and they couldn't score against us tonight. We take a lot of confidence from that."