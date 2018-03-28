Roar to farewell A-League's biggest winner

Coach John Aloisi has paid tribute to the A-League's most successful player, Michael Theo, who will be given a special send-off in Brisbane Roar's final home game of the season.

No player has seen as much silverware in the A-League as the veteran goalkeeper, whose contract with the Roar is expiring and won't be renewed.

The 37-year-old has played in five grand-final winning teams - three times with Brisbane and twice with Melbourne Victory, where he was a foundation player.

He's also won the Premier's Plate four times and been crowned the A-League's best gloveman on three occasions.

"It's incredible what he's achieved in the A-League," Aloisi told reporters on Wednesday.

"The one thing this club has had is winners. Michael's one of them.

"He's done an amazing job, probably the most consistent keeper the A-League's seen and certainly the most successful.

"He's been a credit to have at this club and we wish him all the best in the future."

There are only two glaring holes in Theo's resume.

He never represented the Socceroos, with his best years coming in an era when Australia has been stacked with goalkeeping talent.

And he never carved out a career overseas, producing what he described as the worst performance of his life in his one match for English side Norwich City.

Theo conceded five goals before halftime in a 7-1 rout against Colchester United in the League One season opener in 2009.

If there was a silver lining to that disastrous performance, it was it paved the way for his move to the Roar, where he became a fixture under Ange Postecoglou in arguably the best team in Australian domestic football history.

Theo won't play in Saturday's clash against Central Coast at Suncorp Stadium and hasn't so much as shown up on the Brisbane bench since October, having been troubled by a finger injury.

But early ticket sales indicate the Roar's best crowd of the season will be on hand for what is another must-win clash in their pursuit of a finals spot.

"We can't wait for it. These are important games and games that players love to play in, when something's on the line," Aloisi said.