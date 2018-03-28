News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George
Berisha opens up on bid to re-employ Leroy George

Tim Weah becomes first 2000s player to earn USMNT cap

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Tim Weah made his U.S. national team debut on Tuesday against Paraguay, coming on in the 87th minute to replace Toronto FC's Marky Delgado and becoming the first player born in the 2000s to represent the full men's national team. 

Tim Weah becomes first 2000s player to earn USMNT cap

Tim Weah becomes first 2000s player to earn USMNT cap

The 18-year-old was born February 22, 2000, and was one of three players to debut for the USA on the night, along with the 22-year-old Delgado and Andrija Novakovich, a 22-year-old forward who is on loan with Dutch side Telstar from Reading. 

Weah has made his first-team debut for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, coming on as a substitute in the club’s 2-0 victory over Troyes.

The teenager nearly secured a dream debut on that occasion, narrowly missing out on scoring a goal

While his international debut was shorter, he did have one moment of danger, earning a free kick in a good area after cutting in off the left.

Novakovich was close to scoring on his international debut as well, showing pace to get in behind Paraguay's back line before seeing the angle cut and his shot blocked out behind the goal. 


Delgado, who started the match, had the biggest impact of the three first-time players. 


Back To Top