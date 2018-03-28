After being humbled 4-1 by Norway in his debut as Socceroos coach, Bert van Marwijk conceded Australia weren't ready for a World Cup that's less than three months away.

Bert van Marwijk changes his tune after Socceroos draw with Colombia

That response did nothing to quell the concern of fans and pundits alike who witnessed a particularly shaky Socceroos take the field in Oslo.

But against Colombia in a tough 0-0 draw, Australia showed they're adapting quickly to van Marwijk's style with the Dutchmen pleased with what he saw.

"Everybody could see what we're working on and the players now know already that they can do it," van Marwijk told Fox Sports.

"Every vertical pass we stood very well. In ball-possession we sometimes became dangerous.

"We played for 90 minutes very close to one another, the distance between the players was good, the coaching was good."

Defensively resolute in the first half before riding their luck in the second, the Socceroos showed they can keep good teams at bay with glimpses of quality in attack.

Van Marwijk stressed post-game that his approach isn't all about defending but against a dangerous Colombian outfit, Australia played their cards right.

Though himself a little shaky, Socceroos skipper Mile Jedinak stressed the performance was in part about making amends for the defeat in Oslo.

"We knew we let ourselves down the other night and we wanted to put it right," Jedinak told Fox Sports.

"We made it difficult for them, Danny had a fantastic save, he deserved that.

"We didn't want to drop-off too early, we kept close enough to them and anything that was played behind we got onto it straight away."

Pleased with the result, Jedinak is keen to build on the draw moving forward with only two more friendlies to be played before a World Cup opener against France.

The Socceroos will play Czech Republic and Hungary in early June opting against a home farewell with their skipper eager to make the most of every minute leading into Russia.

"We have to use every opportunity as a boost," he said.

"We've got to understand what the coaches want and we know it's not going to be easy, but when it comes to that first game of the World Cup we'll do everything to be ready."