With Manchester City on the horizon and a Merseyside derby to come, not to mention the small matter of a trip to Crystal Palace at the weekend, Liverpool's season is entering crunch time.

Emre Can won't say it - but his Liverpool career is coming to an end

Distractions, then, are about as welcome at Anfield as a Boris Johnson lecture tour.

These are vital games, vital days – a Champions League quarter-final, a trip to Goodison, a crucial battle to secure a top-four finish. It requires focused minds, from the top down.

For Emre Can, the next seven weeks could have extra significance. They could be his last as a Liverpool player.

His Reds contract expires at the end of June, and with time ticking there is no sign of an agreement arriving. The club are resigned to the idea that the midfielder will depart on a free transfer in the summer, four years after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen.

Then, Liverpool took advantage of a clause that allowed non-German clubs the chance to sign Can for a knock-down price. They paid £10 million to land the then 20-year-old, and felt they'd landed a bargain in doing so.

Plenty would agree, even now. Can has, after all, played 166 times for the Reds since and has been a regular as Jurgen Klopp has assembled one of Europe's most exciting teams. If they could sell him now, they'd treble their money, easy.

The trouble is, they can't. Discussions over a contract extension with Can and his representatives began in the summer of 2016, but more than 18 months later there has been no progress, despite what sources describe as "an ongoing dialogue" between the parties.

The main sticking point has been Liverpool's refusal to bow to Can's wish for a release clause in any new contract, with the club wary of setting a precedent in that regard. The Reds were able to sell the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling for hefty fees on the open market in recent years, and are keen not to paint themselves into a corner in future cases.

There have also been concerns raised in the Can camp about his role in the team going forward, and his wages in comparison with team-mates. All the while, the likes of Juventus, in particular, continue to feed the frenzy of speculation.

In short: nobody wants to say it out loud, but he's on his way.

On Monday evening, Can took to social media to denounce weekend newspaper reports that had suggested Liverpool would need to pay him in excess of £200,000 a week in order to keep him.

"I've just returned from international duty with the German team," the 24-year-old posted on his Instagram. "And [I'm] working on coming back from injury.

"Interesting stories about me in the press! I'm no longer going to comment on any false stories or rumours! Looking forward to getting back on the pitch ASAP."