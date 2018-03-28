Abubakar Bala has revealed his personal target after inspiring Kwara United to end their winless run in a 2-1 win over Kano Pillars at the Kwara Sports Stadium.

Abubakar Bala sets Kwara United's mid-season target after Kano Pillars win

The Harmony Warriors had gone five games without a win before Sunday Okechukwu and Lukman Binuyo's second-half goals against the Sai Masu Gida helped them back to winning ways.

And the former Niger Tornadoes gaffer has expressed his delight at recording a winning start in charge and has praised his players' impressive display against Ibrahim Musa's men last Sunday.

"I am delighted with our victory against Kano Pillars on Sunday," Bala told Goal.

"I must give kudos to the players for their fighting spirit and impressive performance. Despite we were a goal down, they never gave up and clearly proved their worth against Pillars.

"Though I'm happy winning my first match, I am more happy with the cooperation of the boys and the management of the club so far.

"Getting the victory after 10 days I joined them is a sign of good progress for us. We played well, even though we started badly when we conceded in the first half.

"In the locker room, I told the players that it was important we take the game to them and must fight back if we want to get out of our current position. They did just that and we got the victory."

"I see the win as a good beginning for us as we work hard to move out of the relegation places. I have set a target for myself and the players are aware of this," he continued.

"I want the team out of the relegation zone by the middle of the season. I believe that we can achieve that and have already started well.

"I'm not waiting until the end of the season to fight for relegation survival. We have talented players on the team that could help us to get out of our current situation.

"We are done with Kano Pillars and I've told that they must not allow the win get into their heads. We are going to Akure to face Sunshine Stars with hopes of getting a tangible result."