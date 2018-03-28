Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana admits that the club is headed for a ‘rough ride’ with seven upcoming games in all competitions.

Hlompho Kekana takes Mamelodi Sundowns players to task over congested fixture list

Masandawana are currently top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) standings and a point above rivals Orlando Pirates with a game in hand.

However, they are set for a congested month of April which will see them come up against the likes of Bidvest Wits, Maritzburg united and relegation-threatened Ajax Cape Town as the title race heats up.

This would certainly send quivers down the spine of many top teams and on top of that for Sundowns, they have a Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against Cape Town City to contend with.

But unlike the majority of PSL teams, Sundowns are used to this kind of schedule, especially after conquering Africa in 2016, and Kekana has called on every one of his teammates to stand up and be counted.

“As players, we are fully aware of what is coming our way and it is up to everyone in the whole squad to be ready for a fight,” Kekana was quoted as saying by Sowetan.

“Each and every member of the squad must be ready to be called upon at any time for battle and make a positive contribution to the team because it is going to be a rough ride,” he expressed.

The 32-year-old, who has been used sparingly by Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane of late, also believes that a little bit of rest will play a pivotal role in their remaining games.

“We are professionals and the guys know very well that we will not be training as much as we would like because of the short turnaround of matches,” he said.

“The most important thing for us is going to be resting enough between matches so that we have that freshness. Unfortunately, there is nothing much we can do about the situation but to get out there and fight for the club and our fans,” he added.