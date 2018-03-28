Abia Warriors coach, Emmanuel Deutsch is really not happy that his players let slipped their lone goal lead and could only settle for a draw with Akwa United.

Abia Warriors’ Emmanuel Deutsch downplays Akwa United draw

The Warriors struck 14 minutes from time through Obi Samson and Deutsch who was a former coach of the Promise Keepers between 2006 and 2008 said he thought they had the three points in the bag until Christian Pyagbara saved the hosts' blushes with an equalizer in the 83rd minute of the explosive encounter played at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Speaking after the match, the Cameroonian stressed that he would have been happier had they returned to Umuahia with the three points.

“I don’t think it was that really special getting a draw when we ought to have sealed the maximum points in Uyo because we went for the match with the realization that we could shock them at home,” Deutsch told Goal.

“I told my players before the game that having coached Akwa United previously I would like them to fight like true soldiers and ensure that they pick the maximum points. They almost did this because they defended very well and took their chance when the opportunity came towards the end of the match.

“I was expecting them to seal all loopholes and try to hold on even though the pressure was much after we scored the opening goal but our best wasn’t enough as they got their equalizer before the end of the match.

“We will go back home and work more on our concentration on the game in the last 10 minutes so that we don’t concede such goal again in our upcoming matches.

“I must praise my players for braving the odds because before our game, Akwa United were among only remaining three teams that were yet to lose any point before their fans but our performance has halted that now,” he concluded.

Abia Warriors are sixth in the league table with 19 points from 14 matches and are unbeaten in their last four games including two away ties.