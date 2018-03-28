Harambee Stars suffered a humiliating defeat after going down 3-2 to the Central African Republic in a friendly played on Tuesday.

Kenya 2-3 CAR: Harambee Stars humiliated in Morocco

The result adds to a 2-2 draw against lowly ranked Comoros last Saturday as Stars return from their tour of North Africa during the international week, with nothing but five goals conceded in two games.

Interim coach, Stanley Okumbi lost his first match barely a month after Football Kenya Federation restored their faith in the under-fire tactician with the top job following the exit of former coach Paul Put.

Winger David Manga scored the opener for CAR and two second half goals added more pressure on Okumbi, who has been under intense pressure to exit from the national team, following a string of dismal results.

Defender Ismael Gonzalez was given his marching orders to add to Kenya’s miseries, four minutes after CAR had doubled their advantage in the 72nd minute.

Before this defeat, Kenya had gone six games undefeated, four of which came under Put, and a tie against a side that has never won any of their friendly matches since 2007, was seen as an easy jog prior to the game.

Manga gave CAR the lead in the 14th minute before Eric Johanna made amends two minutes later to draw Kenya level.

Eudes Dagoulou doubled CAR’s advantage at the hour mark before substitute Momi put things beyond reach for Kenya with the third and his 24th goal for the national team.

Michal Olunga scored Kenya’s second goal with three minutes left to the final whistle but it was too little too late to help pull a comeback.

Harambee Stars used the two friendlies to prepare for September’s African Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana at home.

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi, Ismael Gonzalez, David Owino, David Ochieng, Aboud Omar, Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omolo, Ayub Timbe, Paul Were, Jesse Were and Michael Olunga.