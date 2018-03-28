Sevilla are working to ensure Clement Lenglet does not depart for reported suitors Barcelona, according to president Jose Castro.

Sevilla 'working on' Lenglet's future amid Barcelona links

Lenglet has impressed at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan since signing from Nancy in January 2017, leading to rumours that La Liga title favourites Barca could be set to make a move for the centre-back.

The 22-year-old has previously insisted he is happy at Sevilla and senior club officials are clear in their intent to keep the Frenchman.

"We are working on [Clement's future] and on some other players," said Castro, as reported by Sport. "These are internal conversations and we hope that they will end well.

"We have no record of any interest in him."

Lenglet has made 27 La Liga appearances this season, scoring three goals, with Sevilla in sixth place and facing Barca this weekend.

The club reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 2-1 aggregate win over three-time European champions Manchester United as Lenglet starred.

Sevilla will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters, with the first leg taking place on April 3.