While Asante Kotoko are looking to make it two out of two, pressure is ever mounting on rivals Hearts of Oak in their search for their first win of the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday three preview: Troubled Hearts go searching again in midweek

After sharing the spoils on matchday one, the Porcupine Warriors bounced back with a slim victory over Inter Allies (1-0) on Sunday. And as they play away to Medeama in midweek, the Kumasi-based side must claim three points to move further up from the third position. Medeama, meanwhile, sit eighth on the log.

Hearts, on the other hand, drew 1-1 with new boys Eleven Wonders before falling 3-1 at home to 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold. A defeat to fifth-placed Dwarfs – in Thursday’s only game - could further drive coach Henry Wellington towards the road of joblessness.

Elsewhere, leaders Ashanti Gold will seek to protect their untainted record when they host newly-promoted Karela FC at Obuasi. The Miners have six points to their name thus far after wins over 2015-16 winners Wa All Stars (1-0) and Hearts.

Should things not go in the favour of Ashgold, second-placed Wafa could take over the top spot should they beat defending champions Aduana Stars in Sogakope.

Having won on matchday one but lost in week two, Dreams FC are hoping to bounce back early when they take on Wa All Stars in Cape Coast. The Still Believe are fourth on the ladder while the Northern Blues occupy the 13th spot.

Like Dreams, Inter Allies have set sights on bouncing back when they square off against Liberty Professionals in Cape Coast. After handing Bechem United a 3-0 defeat, the Eleven-Is-To-One fell narrowly to Kotoko on Sunday. This has left Kenichi Yatsuhashi’s outfit sixth on the log, 10 places above Liberty who have no points to their name after losing their only game thus far 3-1 at home to Wafa. The Scientific Soccer Lads have an outstanding matchday one fixture with Aduana.

Just a point apart, Eleven Wonders and Bechem United will battle it out for three marks in Techiman. Wonders are ninth on the table while the Hunters sit two places above.

Uncertainty hangs over the meeting between Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks as reports say the match has been rescheduled due to the unavailability of the match venue, the Golden City Park, in midweek.