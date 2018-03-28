Injured Harambee Starlets forward, Esse Akida has been re-called to the squad that is set to take on Uganda in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

'Injured' Harambee Starlets ace recalled for Uganda's AWCON assignment

Akida was dropped from the squad that beat Zambia 3-0 over the weekend in a friendly due to an ankle injury.

But head coach David Ouma recalled the Spedag forward alongside five others to beef up the squad ahead of the April 4th assignment.

Other new call-ups are goalkeeping duo of Brenda Achieng of Gaspo, Monica Karambu from Thika Queens, defenders Elizabeth Ambogo (Spedag) and Juliet Auma (Thika Queens) and striker Mercy Airo of Nyakach Girls.

Other squad members are goalkeepers: Pauline Atieno, Maureen Shimuli; Defenders: Dorcas Shikobe, Wendy Achieng, Carolyne Anyango, Lilian Adera, Vivian Nasaka, Esther Nadika, Pauline Musungu, Wincate Kaari; Midfielders: Cheris Avilia, Dorris Anyango, Sheryl Angachi, Caroline Kiget, Corazone Aquino; attackers: Mwanahalima Adam, Mercy Achieng, Phoebe Owiti, Neddy Atieno, Cynthia Shilwatso.