Two months after rejoining Schalke 04, Ghana defender Baba Rahman now looks set for his second bow with the Royal Blues.

Baba raring to go for Schalke after resuming full training

The 23-year-old joined the German outfit from English giants Chelsea on an 18-month loan in January, having had a similar stint cut short by injury last season.

His first appearance upon his return has, however, been delayed due to a knee injury he sustained while on international duty in January last year.

"I'm fine,” Baba, who has resumed full training, told Schalke TV.

“I am already able to participate fully in the team training.

“I can do any exercise painless and also have the necessary ball feeling again. That shows me that I'm on the right path.

"It's getting better every day. At the beginning of my loan, the muscles around the knee were much smaller.

"I was really looking forward to the practice match against the U23. Of course, even if you cannot compare such a game with a Bundesliga match, it was good to finally meet other opponents again.”

Although there are still concerns about his match fitness, having only made one outing for Chelsea's reserves against Queens Park Rangers last January since his injury, the left-back could be handed his second debut against Freiburg on Saturday.

"Of course, I want to play again as soon as possible, but right now I have to be patient,” Baba added.

“The coach speaks a lot with me and praises my commitment in training again and again.

“So, I'll go one step at a time and work hard.”

Baba made 13 appearances involving seven starts for Schalke during his first spell.