Gor Mahia players have gone for two months withoout pay

The sharp financial fangs currently biting KPL clubs have not spared Gor Mahia either with reports that K’Ogalo players have not been paid for the last two months.

Club Secretary General, Ben Omondi confirmed that Gor Mahia players have only received the January salary with the club yet to release the February and March pay.

“So far we’ve only paid the January salary. February and March not yet, but we are looking for money. We will clear the balance,” Omondi said in a recent interview with Radio Jambo.

The same pain is being felt by a majority of clubs, a situation that is now threatening the smooth running of the league following boycott threats issued by Captains to Kenyan Premier League Limited to find a new sponsor of wind up the league altogether.

KPL Captains issued the threats warning that the players may not honour upcoming league matches if a solution is not reached to see the league gets a new sponsor.

KPL title sponsor, SportPesa pulled out of the league last January leaving a big hole in the pockets of most clubs who depend on the monthly grants from KPL for survival.

Nakumatt players, in particular, have been forced to train on their own, only to turn up on match day with most of the playing unit finding it hard to even raise fare to the training venue.