'Positive performance' from squad: Boxall

The first All Whites match under a new coach wasn't a winning one, but captain Michael Boxall said there were a number of good things to take away from it.

The All Whites lost 1-0 to world No 90 Canada in Spain on Sunday with a relatively inexperienced squad of 24 players, who only had two sessions together before the game, under the stewardship of Fritz Schmid.

"The young boys put themselves around the park really well," the 29-year-old Boxall said.

"There were quite a few debutants [Sarpreet Singh, Andre De Jong, Max Crocombe and Adam Mitchell], which is a good sign for New Zealand football.

"Hopefully we can continue growing as a team and moving forward."

He said most of the players felt more comfortable with Schmid's preference for a back four, which is how most of them play for their clubs, and it allowed them to get more players higher up the pitch and in more attacking areas.

Boxall, who plays for Minnesota Utd in the MLS, said it was a huge honour to captain the side in the absence of regular skippers Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

The All Whites are hoping to play again in the FIFA international window in June.