South African referee Victor Gomes to officiate in Caf Confederation Cup

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has assigned four South African referees to officiate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Following the move by the continental football governing body, Safa’s technical committee chairperson Natasha Tsichlas has expressed delight.

She said refereeing is a critical component of the game that requires constant learning, adding that improvement is Safa's priority as they strive to produce the best referees.

It is announced that four SA officials have been handed the roles of officiating a thrilling Confederation Cup first leg encounter between Nigeria’s Plateau United and Algeria’s USM Alger.

The first round play-off match will be staged on Saturday, April 7 in Nigeria as the two clubs are vying for a spot in the group stages of the competition.

Premier Soccer League referee, Victor Gomes will be in charge of the fixture and will be assisted by his equally experienced compatriots in Johannes Moshidi and Athenkosi Ndongeni.

Furthermore, Thando Ndzandzeka will be the fourth official for the encounter while Cameroon’s Marceli Djiadeu will be in charge of the tie as match commissioner.

“The trust bestowed upon SAFA by CAF is testament of the continuous hard work being put in by the Association. Refereeing is a critical component of the game that requires constant learning and improvement and as the Association, we strive to be the best exporters of quality referees on the continent,” said Tsichlas in a statement.

Safa has also wished the remaining South African clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League, Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United (both in the Caf Confederation Cup) the best of luck in their respective continental campaigns.

The Clever Boys will face Nigeria’s Enyimba and Matsantsantsa tackle Kenya’s Gor Mahia on Friday, April 4.

The Brazilians will renew their rivalry against Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in the group stages in May.