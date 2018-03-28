AIFF President Praful Patel quashes rumours of player revolt under Stephen Constantine

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel has quashed rumours of a player revolt against Stephen Constantine in the Indian national team camp.

Praful Patel, along with General Secretary Kushal Das and national team director Abhishek Yadav, was speaking at the launching event of scouting app 'Scout Me' in Delhi on Tuesday.

Patel was asked whether he will step in to find a solution to the alleged unhappiness of Indian players with head coach Stephen Constantine. The AIFF President had earlier acted upon complaints by the India U-17 team against former coach Nicolai Adam before Portuguese Luis Norton de Matos was appointed.

"The U-17 situation was completely extraordinary. The entire team spoke in one voice. I cannot, as AIFF President, be a spectator. I cannot have an unhappy team playing a competition which was extremely important for the county. There was no interference. It was only at their request that we stepped in. When they spoke in unison in one voice, we had to listen. They sought an appointment and since we had very less time, we had to take an extraordinary step. That situation rested there.

"What you are talking, is very hypothetical. Until and unless I hear something, I cannot go by some murmur in the media. I have to be told concretely by somebody that there is a problem. If the problem is not conveyed to us in the right way, I am not going to go on a fish-hunting expedition," concluded Patel.