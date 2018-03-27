Tuesday's fixture of the Indian Women's League (IWL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, saw a one sided affair between Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYHPSA) and Sethu FC.



Indian Women's League 2017-18: KRYHPSA trounce Sethu FC 5-0

KRYHPSA [Bala Devi 9'; Ratanbala 16', 23'; Dangmei Grace 62'; Asharani Devi 74’] 5-0 SETHU FC

KRYHPSA didn't allow Sethu FC to settle down as Langam Chaoba Devi's outfit were offensive from the beginning with Bala Devi and Ratanbala combining well on the right side and Ashalata's attempt in the second minute landing on top of the net.

Bindyarani Devi created the opening for Bale Devi who rounded KRYHPSA goalkeeper Vinitha and broke the deadlock in the ninth minute.

On the other side, Sethu FC's only chance of the half was through Nandhini's shot that was saved by rival custodian Roshini Devi in the 13th minute.

Ratanbala Devi doubled the lead for her side in the 16th minute by powering her way in a good position before converting another chance from Dangmei Grace's flagkick in the 23rd minute.

KRYHPSA were dealt with an injury blow to Bala Devi but the Manipuri women had a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Former Fulham Ladies player Tanvie Hans teamed up with Asharani in the second half to salvage something in the game. While the former was ruled off-side, Ratanbala Devi missed scoring on the other side.

It was all KRYHPSA there on as Grace scored after being set up by Hemolata Devi in the 62nd minute and Asharani added to the misery of the team from Tamil Nadu by driving home a long ranger in the 74th minute.

Kalpana Dass had tried introducing Bangladeshi forward Sabina Khatun in hopes of at least reducing the scoreline but to no avail.