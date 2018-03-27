Harambee Stars interim coach Stanley Okumbi has named the squad to face the Central Africa Republic in a friendly match.

Minimal changes as Harambee Stars release squad to face CAR

Zesco United midfielder, Anthony Akumu has been given a starting berth in the absence of captain Victo Wanyama.

Akumu will partner Johanna Omollo in the midfield with Paul Were and Ayub Timbe playing in the attacking department alongside Michael Olunga and Jesse Were.

There are no changes in the backline with Okumbi retaining goalkeeper, Patrick Matasi between the sticks with Ismael Gonzalez, David Owino, David Ochieng taking care of the defence.

Kenya XI: Patrick Matasi, Ismael Gonzalez, David Owino, David Ochieng, Aboud Omar, Anthony Akumu, Johanna Omollo, Ayub Timbe, Paul Were, Jesse Were, Michael Olunga