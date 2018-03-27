After using the core of his team against Portugal on Friday, Egypt coach Hector Cuper is going to give chance to other members of his squad in Tuesday's friendly against Greece.

Hector Cuper to rotate Egypt squad for Greece friendly

The Pharaohs will play their second pre-World Cup friendly against Michael Skibbe's men at Letzigrund, Switzerland on Tuesday evening.

"We will give a chance to the players who haven't participated with the Pharaohs in the recent period," Cuper was quoted as saying by Ahram Online.

"There are many players who participated for a few minutes with the Pharaohs and it is time to see them against Greece.

"But we will keep our strategy and our concentration because the game is important for us.''

The coach is unfazed by the north Africans' start to their World Cup preparations after two late Cristiano Ronaldo goals cancelled out Mohamed Salah's opener. But the Argentine is 'very satisfied' with the result.

"We discovered many things about our team against Portugal and it will be the same against Greece.

"Despite the negative result against Portugal, I am very satisfied with my team performance during the game."

"It is important to test players now because there is no time before the World Cup to try new players."