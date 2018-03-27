Saudi Arabia face Belgium on the 27th of March 2018 at the Heysel Stadium in Brussels in a friendly match to prepare for the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Belgium

Saudi Arabia qualified for the World Cup after finishing 2nd in their Asian Qualifier group with 19 points, ahead of Australia on goal difference and behind Japan by a single point.

Belgium, on the other hand, qualified at the top of their group with 28 points, without losing a game. They won 9 out of 10 games, with their other match ending in a draw.

The World Cup draw placed Saudi Arabia in the first group, with Egypt, Russia and Uruguay. Belgium are in Group G, with England, Tunisia and Panama.

Saudi Arabia Absences: Injuries and suspensions

Abdulla Al Mayouf of Al Hilal will miss the match due to injury, meanwhile Mohammed Al Burayk is unavailable as he wasn’t called up.

Saudi Arabia Expected Line-up (4-3-3)

Fawaz Al Qarni

Saeed Al Muwallad – Osama Hawsawi – Motaz Hawsawi – Yasser Al Shahrani

Hussain Al Moqahwi – Abdulmalik Al Khaibary – Ibrahim Ghaleb

Fahad Al Muwallad – Mohaned Asiri – Salem Al Dossary

Date and time of the match