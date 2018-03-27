Egypt News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Greece

Egypt face Greece in a friendly match on the 27th of March 2018 at the Letzigrund Stadium in Switzerland to prepare for the 2018 World Cup.
Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their African Qualifiers Group ahead of Uganda, Ganda and DR Congo with 13 points.
The Pharaohs were placed in Group A with Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup this summer. In preparation for the World Cup they will play 4 friendlies, with their first one being a 2-1 loss to Portugal last week.
GOAL gives you a preview of their match with Greece.
Egypt’s Absences: Injuries and Suspensions
There are no absences for the Egyptian National Team, with all the players ready to play.
Egypt’s expected line-up:
It is expected that Hector Cuper will set the team out in a 4-2-3-1 line-up:
Mohammed Al Shennawy
Ahmed Fathy – Ali Gabr – Ahmed Hegazy – Mohammed Abdelshafy
Mohammed Elnenny – Tareq Hamed
Mohamed Salah – Abdulla Al Said – Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet
Marouane Mohsen
Greece’s absences and expected line-up:
There are no absences for the Greek National Team, with Michael Skibbe expected to set the team out in a 4-2-3-1 line-up:
Ortezis Karnezis
Vasilis Torosidis – Kostas Manolas – Sokratis – Panagiotis Ritsos
Andreas Samaris – Zika
Anastasios Bakasetas – Kostas Fortounis – Anastasios Donis
Kostas Mitroglou