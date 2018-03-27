Egypt face Greece in a friendly match on the 27th of March 2018 at the Letzigrund Stadium in Switzerland to prepare for the 2018 World Cup.

Egypt News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Greece

Egypt qualified for the World Cup after topping their African Qualifiers Group ahead of Uganda, Ganda and DR Congo with 13 points.

The Pharaohs were placed in Group A with Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia at the World Cup this summer. In preparation for the World Cup they will play 4 friendlies, with their first one being a 2-1 loss to Portugal last week.

GOAL gives you a preview of their match with Greece.

Egypt’s Absences: Injuries and Suspensions

There are no absences for the Egyptian National Team, with all the players ready to play.

Egypt’s expected line-up:

It is expected that Hector Cuper will set the team out in a 4-2-3-1 line-up:

Mohammed Al Shennawy

Ahmed Fathy – Ali Gabr – Ahmed Hegazy – Mohammed Abdelshafy

Mohammed Elnenny – Tareq Hamed

Mohamed Salah – Abdulla Al Said – Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet

Marouane Mohsen

Greece’s absences and expected line-up:

There are no absences for the Greek National Team, with Michael Skibbe expected to set the team out in a 4-2-3-1 line-up:

Ortezis Karnezis

Vasilis Torosidis – Kostas Manolas – Sokratis – Panagiotis Ritsos

Andreas Samaris – Zika

Anastasios Bakasetas – Kostas Fortounis – Anastasios Donis

Kostas Mitroglou

Date and time of the match