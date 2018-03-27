Doucoure: I want to play Champions League football

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has admitted that he one day wants to play Champions League football.

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for the Hornets this season, turning out 30 times and scoring seven goals for the Vicarage Road outfit, while laying on three more.

In turn, that has led to speculation that he could make a big-money summer move, with Liverpool, Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea all linked with him.

Speaking about the rumours to Canal+ he commented: “It’s true that I’ve heard that clubs like that are interested in me in England, but there’s been nothing concrete. It’s true that I’d like to play in a team like that.

“Everyone wants to play in the Champions League, so that may mean going to a big club.

“It was my dream to play in England, to play in the Premier League. This year I’ve played every match, I’ve established myself in the league, and we’ll see if any offers arrive on the chairman’s desk, which we’ll speak about. Then we’ll see what’s best for me and for the club.”

Meanwhile, he also admitted that he is targeting a place in the national side along with the likes of Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante.

“Of course, I played for all the youth teams. It’s my objective to play for the national team. I’ve got the potential and I’ve got the quality,” he said.

Not involved in the international fixtures this week, Doucoure's next task will be to tackle Bournemouth in the Premier League.