Roger Feutmba: Mamelodi Sundowns will go all the way and win the league

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Cameroon midfielder Roger Feutmba has backed the Tshwane giants to beat Orlando Pirates to the punch in the race for the league title.

I believe Mamelodi Sundowns will go all the way and win the league, says former star Roger Feutmba

With just a few games remaining in the 2017/2018 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season, the title race seems to be hotting up with Masandawana currently in pole position, albeit only a point above the Soweto giants.

However, Sundowns still have a game in hand when compared to their Johannesburg-based rivals, and the Sundowns legend who donned the famous yellow jersey from 1996 up until 1999 has revealed that he expects the Brazilians’ quality to be enough to take them over the line.

“I think the advantage for Sundowns is the quality they have in their squad,” Feutmba told Vodacom Soccer.

“I believe they will go all the way and win the league based on how they have been playing in recent matches,” he added.

Furthermore, Feutmba has reserved much praise for the club’s current top scorer this season Percy Tau. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise over the past few seasons and Feutmba believes that he could be instrumental in their title charge.

“I always say that Sundowns collectively is a very strong team, meaning their side is built around great individuals who thrive as a unit,” he said.

“One such individual is Percy Tau, who can create something out of nothing. He is a very important player in that Sundowns team of today, but is also a good team player who gets along very well with his team-mates,” he concluded.

Sundowns’ league aspirations though, will need to be put on the back burner for the time being. Following the conclusion of the international break, Sundowns’ focus will shift to the Nedbank Cup. After overcoming a stubborn EC Bees in the last round, Sundowns will face arguably their toughest test of the tournament so far as they take on Cape Town City in a quarterfinal encounter on Sunday.