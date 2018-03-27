Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama is set to miss Tuesday's friendly against the Central African Republic.

Captain Victor Wanyama out of Harambee Stars squad to face CAR

The midfielder played a vital part in the 2-2 draw against Comoros, scoring Kenya’s opening goal from the spot.

But the midfielder, who was accompanied to Morocco by Tottenham’s physiotherapist, flew back to London moments after the match against Comoros last Saturday.

"Wanyama will not be involved in the match. He jetted back to England after the match against Comoros. His club Spurs requested that he play one match because of his troublesome knee.

"It was just a precaution considering the fact that the EPL is in its crucial stage, and the player's services are needed.

"But I believe we have players, who can do the job, and enable us to claim victory,” Football Kenya Federation Communication Officer Barry Otieno told Goal on Tuesday.

In Wanyama's absence, his elder brother McDonald Mariga might be given a starting berth in the midfield.