Serie A: Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is happy at the Italian champions following links with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Allegri, 50, is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and PSG, with Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs in England and France.

However, Allegri — who is contracted to Juve until 2020 — dismissed rumours of a potential exit.

"Everything is tied to results," Allegri told Premium Sport after winning the golden bench award, having guided Juve to a sixth successive Scudetto last season.

"If you win you're good, if you lose you're less good. I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy here."

Juve are on track to claim a remarkable seventh consecutive Serie A crown, with Allegri's men two points clear of Napoli atop the table.

The Turin giants are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final against titleholders Real Madrid next month.