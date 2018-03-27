We will try to get a positive result - Khairul Fahmi

Against Cambodia in 2016 was the last time Malaysia achieved a victory in an international match and Khairul Fahmi started that match that saw the Malayan Tigers worked hard for a 3-2 win.

The Kelantan goal keeper is once again in the national team squad after being overlooked in the last couple of call-ups. With 48 caps and international career that started out in 2010, Khairul is one of the most experienced players in the squad that flew out to Beirut.

Yet, it was also the first time in his international career that he has seen half the squad being switched out just overnight. Khairul is adamant though as players, they can only focus on what's ahead.

"I don't want comment on that. Us as players only want to focus on the match. The rest we have to leave it up to the coach. The players have been playing in the Super League, so they are professional enough to stay focus," Khairul told Goal.

Tuesday's match against Lebanon marks the final group match of the third round Asian Cup qualifiers. Bottom of the group with only a single point gained against Hong Kong at home, it has been a disappointing outing for Malaysia in this campaign, particularly when the likes of India and Vietnam have both made it through to the finals.

Having started the campaign with Ong Kim Swee in charge but for the postponed match against DPR Korea, to Eduardo Vingada taking over the reins for best part of the campaign, to Tan Cheng Hoe now being at the helm; it has been constant changes to the national team.

Whichever first eleven that Tan select for the final group match, it will be an XI that lacks in experience and it will be interesting to see if they sink of swim. PKNS' Shahril Saari is not expected to be selected so Khairul will have to fight it out with Perak's Hafizul Hakim for the role between the posts.

"Even though we are already out, we still need to try to pick up a positive result. Every player will fight for the first eleven. Up to us to prove to the coach that we are worth a place against Lebanon," added Khairul.