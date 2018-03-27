It was a forgettable match in a footballing sense for Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo but he is unlikely to forget the male pitch invader planting a kiss on him during the friendly against the Netherlands.

Male fan plants kiss on Ronaldo

For the first time this season Ronaldo did not have a shot on goal, for club or country.

Portugal lost the match the the Netherlands 3-0, the Dutch looking like world beaters, instead of a team watching the World Cup from the comfort of their lounge rooms.

Already down 3-0 and unhappy with the world Ronaldo looked even more non-plussed when, during a break in play, a male fan stormed the field and tried to plant a kiss on the star footballer.

Ronaldo turned his head just in time, copping it on the cheek instead of the mouth.

The fan stuck around looking selfies until security dispatched him.

Another pitch invader rushed Ronaldo, hands clasped in front of him pleading for a hug, which Ronaldo did grant, before also ushering him into the arms of security.

Ronaldo was at his dramatic best through the match as well, demanding a penalty from the referee despite tripping over his own feet in the box.