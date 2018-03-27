A football player in Argentina's lower leagues is lucky to still have a head attached to his body after one of the worst tackles you'll ever see in a match.

Player fly-kicked in face during all-time horror tackle

The second tier game between Los Andes and Club Atlético Brown descended into chaos over the weekend when Martín Minadevino 'almost decapitated' an opponent.

The Brown defender raced out from his goal box to clear a high ball that one of the Andes players was charging towards on the edge of the area.

Minadevino recklessly jumped into the air with an outstretched leg that 'clotheslined' his opponent - catching the player in the face with the full force of his studs.

The injured man's head whipped back violently as he crashed to the ground, with medical staff rushing onto the pitch to attend to the stricken player.

Incredibly, Minadevino had the audacity to argue with the referee's decision to award him a straight red card, despite the horrendous nature of the tackle.

Justice was arguably served at the end of the ninety minutes, with Fabricio Lenci's double securing a 2-0 win for Los Andes.