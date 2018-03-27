Kenya U-23 suffered a 1-0 defeat in the second friendly against Uzbekistan.

Kenya U-23 suffer defeat to Uzbekistan in second friendly

The hosts dominated the match from onset and were rewarded with a late goal to silence the Francis Kimanzi coached side at the Istiqlol Stadium in Uzbekistan.

The Emerging Stars, boosted by the inclusion of defender Bernard Ochieng in the starting eleven, defended resolutely until the seventh minute of added time when Uzbekistan netted the lone goal in what was the last kick of the match.

The first match between the two sides ended 2-1 in favor of Kenya. Pistone Mutamba and Chrispinus Onyango were on target for the Emerging Stars, with Andrey Sidorov netting the hosts’ consolation.

Kenya has enrolled to take part in the 2020 Olympics. The friendly matches against Uzbekistan will be the first of a series of friendlies the team will take part in, in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers.

Kenya U-23 Starting XI: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Amai Atariza, Bolton Omwenga, Mike Kibwage, Joseph Okumu (C), Bernard Ochieng, Sven Yidah, Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi, Pistone Mutamba and Jaffar Owiti.

Substitutes: Job Ochieng, Teddy Osok, Siraj Mohammed, Nicholas Kipkirui, Daniel Otieno, James Mazembe, Brian Yator, Henry Juma, David Owino, Ahmad Ahmed and Chrispinus Onyango.