My players must forget Heartland loss - Kabiru Dogo

Nasarawa United coach, Kabiru Dogo has charged his players to put aside their defeat to Heartland and be fully determined to grab the maximum points when they face Katsina United this weekend.

The Naze Millionaires needed a stoppage-time penalty kick before beating the Solid Miners at the Dan Anyiam Stadium and Dogo noted that they were hurt by the manner in which they lost to their hosts, but that they must move on and start work on their next home game with the Chanji Boys.

“What can I say? The match officials have done their bit and I don’t like discussing referees at the end of the match,” Dogo told Goal.

“We were really hurt by the way we lost the game because we thought we had picked a point based on the way we played and sized up Heartland for the most part of the game but the tie had been won and lost and I must state that my players must take heart and try to be focused on the next game.

“We have a tough game against Katsina United and we must try as much as possible to beat them and also improve in our subsequent games so that we are going to leave the relegation zone for good. We can't continue to dwell on this loss in Owerri because there is nothing we can do to reverse it.

“I must say that my boys really made me proud in Owerri with the way they played throughout the game. and we shall go back home with that confidence to take on Katsina United with the hope that we are going to beat them."