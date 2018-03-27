Akwa United's Aliyu Zubairu gives reasons for poor display against Abia Warriors

Akwa United chief coach Aliyu Zubairu has attributes his side's struggling form to the absence of key players after Sunday's 1-1 draw against Abia Warriors at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Christian Pyagbara's header seven minutes from time rescued a point for the Promise Keepers after Samson Obi's 75th minute second-half lead for the visitors in Sunday's encounter in Uyo.

Having managed to avoid their first home defeat this season against the Uchendu Warriors, the assistant gaffer is undeterred by their poor form while he is optimistic that they would improve.

"Nothing went wrong. The only thing was that if we look at the team critically, we missed about five to six regular players," Zubairu told Goal.

"That affected the team and some of the players that featured today, maybe because it was their first match. I really do not know. We have learned in a very hard way.

"We registered 35 players and some are out for injuries like Ajibola Otegbeye who have not even touched the ball this season and three are with the U20s in Egypt and some are out due to suspensions like Friday Ubong.

"But possibly because most of the players that we featured were playing for the first time. Players like Amaechi [Orji].

"It is not as if they are not good but because I think it is normal. First matches are always like that. It is not about hard luck but it is the poor ability of the players to make use of the right technique at the right time."