Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy is looking forward to the club’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal encounter against Premier Soccer League (PSL) high-flyers Mamelodi Sundowns.

Benni McCarthy: This is perhaps the right time for Cape Town City to be playing Mamelodi Sundowns

Following the draw for the tournament’s last eight, much was said about City’s chances against Pitso Mosimane’s men, especially considering that City could be standing in the way of a potential league and cup double for the Tshwane giants.

However, the former Bafana Bafana star seems to be very optimistic ahead of the clash despite previous reports suggesting that along with Sundowns, the Citizens too were unhappy with the scheduling of the fixture.

But McCarthy seems to be singing from a completely different hymn sheet as he expressed that the clash could not have come at a more appropriate time with Sundowns focused on both the PSL title, where they are one point ahead of Orlando Pirates, and the Caf Champions League.

“While this is an opportunity for us to redeem ourselves after the Caf defeat, we are up against a formidable opponent in Sundowns,” McCarthy told Cape Argus.

“But this is perhaps the right time to be playing Sundowns - they are focused on the Champions League and Orlando Pirates are breathing down their necks in the race for the PSL title,” he added.

McCarthy though is under no illusions of the severity of the task at hand. But City have certainly shown in their short history that they are no pushovers having already reached one final this season in the MTN 8, where they were eventually defeated on penalties by a stubborn SuperSport United.

“For us, the Sundowns game is huge. It’s an unbelievable opportunity. We are two games away now from being in a final another final” McCarthy concluded.

City and Sundowns have already locked horns twice this season, and although both sides have one game apiece, McCarthy will be keen to avenge their recent defeat to Sundowns at home.