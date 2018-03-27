Kone Yaya has expressed happiness after his superb hat-trick powered FC Ifeanyi Ubah to a 3-0 win over Plateau United on Sunday in Nnewi.

Yaya Kone delighted with hat-trick against Plateau United

The Ivorian who joined the Anambra Warriors from Lobi Stars in 2017scored his brilliant hat-trick before he was replaced by Uchenna Godfrey in the 78th minute.

And the striker feels thrilled by his impressive scoring form and has vowed to keep on firing on all cylinders to help Ladan Bosso's men win more games.

"I'm very happy though I don't know how to describe the mood right now," Yaya told Goal.

"I am very happy to help my team win against Plateau United and make the fans happy too. It was an important result for us and I feel great playing my own part very well.

"I want to assure everyone that I will keep training hard to give my best to the team for the opportunity they have given me to showcase myself.

"I want to thank everyone including the coaches for the great love shown to me and promise to do more to make them happy and continue the win more matches this season."