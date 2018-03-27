Ifeanyi Ubah's Ladan Bosso thrilled with Plateau United defeat

Coach Ladan Bosso claims FC Ifeanyi Ubah's 3-0 spanking of Plateau United remains his side's best game since he assumed duty with the team at the beginning of the season.

Yaya Kone's treble silenced the reigning league champions and a delighted Bosso disclosed that he was thrilled that his players acted to the inspiring message from the technical crew prior to the tie.

“We learnt our lessons from our last home match against Abia Warriors where we were unable to convert numerous chances that we had to settle for a home draw,” Bosso told Goal.

“What happened then was a lesson in disguise for us and we told our players that they must just have to go for it against Plateau United if they are still interested in getting a continental ticket at the end of the season.

“We told them that no matter what they are going through, they just have to forge ahead and not allow anything to come in between them and their passion.This was our best home game this season.”

FC Ifeanyiubah jumped to 11th in the league table from previous 18th position with 18 points from 14 matches.